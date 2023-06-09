TCU’s Klecker shuts down Indiana State in 4-1 win to open Fort Worth Regional

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kole Klecker pitched seven shutout innings and was backed by two third-inning home runs, leading TCU to a 4-1 victory over Indiana State in the opening game of the Fort Worth Super Regional. Klecker allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. Luke Savage pitched the final two innings and allowed a two-out solo home run by Keegan Watson in the ninth. Austin Davis put TCU ahead 1-0 with a leadoff home run in the third inning and the lead reached 3-0 when Cole Fontenelle belted a two-run homer to straightaway center field later in the inning.

