Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Tokyo wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson balancing 2024 Olympic hopes with WWE training

KTVZ
By
Published 1:06 PM

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson had retired from amateur wrestling and was focused on becoming a World Wrestling Entertainment superstar. But the itch to entertain on the mat never left him. Now, he’s returned to amateur wrestling and is making a push to go to the Paris Olympics while still training for WWE. A key event for Steveson will be the Final X on Saturday at the Prudential Center.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content