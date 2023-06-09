Tokyo wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson balancing 2024 Olympic hopes with WWE training

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson had retired from amateur wrestling and was focused on becoming a World Wrestling Entertainment superstar. But the itch to entertain on the mat never left him. Now, he’s returned to amateur wrestling and is making a push to go to the Paris Olympics while still training for WWE. A key event for Steveson will be the Final X on Saturday at the Prudential Center.

