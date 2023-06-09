Tokyo wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson balancing 2024 Olympic hopes with WWE training
By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer
Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson had retired from amateur wrestling and was focused on becoming a World Wrestling Entertainment superstar. But the itch to entertain on the mat never left him. Now, he’s returned to amateur wrestling and is making a push to go to the Paris Olympics while still training for WWE. A key event for Steveson will be the Final X on Saturday at the Prudential Center.