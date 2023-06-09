Whitnell takes big 2nd-round lead at Scandinavian Mixed; Hewson and Grechi lead women

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Dale Whitnell has shot an 11-under 61 to surge into a six-shot lead after the second round of the Scandinavian Mixed event, where women and men play on the same course for one prize fund and trophy. The 34-year-old Englishman had 11 birdies to pull well clear of overnight co-leader Yannik Paul at Ullna Golf and Country Club. Scottish player Richie Ramsay’s 66 moved him up to third place and one shot behind Paul while American John Catlin’s 66 kept him two shots behind Ramsay in fourth. Englishwoman Alice Hewson’s 67 raised her to 5-under alongside Emma Grechi of France as the highest-placed women in a group tied for 13th.

