49ers to complete Leeds takeover with NBA players Nance, McConnell as minority investors

LEEDS, England (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers ownership group has reached an agreement to take over English soccer club Leeds with NBA players Larry Nance Jr. and T.J. McConnell joining as minority investors. The NFL team’s investment arm — 49ers Enterprises — originally bought a 15 percent stake from Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani in 2018 and increased it to 44 percent in late 2021. Leeds didn’t specify the sale price for the remaining 56 percent but British media reported it to be 170 million pounds ($214 million). Leeds will play in the second-tier Championship next season after being relegated from the Premier League.

