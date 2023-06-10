Acuña, Ozuna hit early 2-run homers, Braves beat Nationals 6-4 for 7th straight victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna each a two-run homer in the second inning off MacKenzie Gore and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh consecutive game, 6-4 over the Washington Nationals. After reeling off five straight comeback victories, the Braves avoided any suspense by taking an early lead to improve to a National League-best 40-24 as they seek a sixth straight division title. Gore made 39 pitches in the second as Atlanta went up 5-1. Ozuna’s 13th homer of the season sailed 426 feet to left and Acuña’s 13th homer went 413 feet to right-center. Atlanta Rookie Jared Shuster got the win, pitching on nine days of rest.

