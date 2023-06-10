Ahmed, Gurriel homer, Diamondbacks send Tigers to 8th straight loss

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Ahmed hit a two-run homer in the second inning, Lourdes Gurriel followed with a three-run blast in the fifth and the Arizona Diamondbacks sent the Detroit Tigers to their eighth straight loss, 5-0. NL West-leading Arizona is 14 over .500 for the first time in nearly five years. Detroit was shut out for the third time this month and eighth time this season. Ryne Nelson threw 5-plus scoreless innings and gave up just four hits. After walking two straight to load the bases, Nelson was replaced by right-hander Austin Adams, who ended the sixth by getting Zack Short out on a fly to center. Detroit’s Matthew Boyd allowed five earned runs for the second time in three starts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.