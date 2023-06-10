Amanda Nunes beats Irene Aldana to retain bantamweight title at UFC 289, announces retirement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amanda Nunes beat Irene Aldana by unanimous decision at UFC 289 on Saturday night to hold on to her bantamweight title before announcing her retirement. Nunes dominated the fight, landing far more hits than her opponent, while Aldana’s corner repeatedly encouraged their fighter to go on the offensive. Nunes entered the post fight press conference on crutches, revealing she has suffered nerve damage in one leg for some time. Nunes said she’d like to stay involved in mixed martial arts in the future and would like to train a female champion, but will first take time to spend time with her wife and family in Brazil. Charles Oliveira won by TKO in the co-main event against Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout.

