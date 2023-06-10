A’s win 4th in row for 1st time this year, beat Brewers 2-1 in 10 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Oakland Athletics stretched a winning streak to four for the first time since last season, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 behind Aledmys Díaz’s RBI single in the 10th inning.Even with the winning streak, the A’s (16-50) are on pace to finish 39-123, the most losses since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134. Paul Blackburn and four relievers combined on a six-hitter. Shintaro Fujinami (3-6) pitched around a walk in the ninth, and Sam Long got three straight outs in the 10th for his first save this season and the second in his big league career.

