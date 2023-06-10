Champions League final in Istanbul tests UEFA security plans after chaos in Paris last year

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Champions League final in Istanbul is the biggest test of UEFA’s cup final operations since the chaotic and near-fatal title game in Paris last year. UEFA last month detailed an overhaul of its big-game management ahead of its biggest game of the year, with Manchester City playing Inter Milan. UEFA was widely blamed in a scathing report in February into security failures at Stade de France when Real Madrid played Liverpool last year. The changes seemed to be working in Istanbul. Fans traveled on a warm, bustling but calm day to the 72,000-seat Atatürk Olympic Stadium in the western suburbs.

