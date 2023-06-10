Champions League final set to reach 450 million broadcast viewers worldwide

ISTANBUL (AP) — UEFA estimates a global audience of 450 million viewers will watch at least some part of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. The live, minute-by-minute average audience of about 150 million is expected for the game in Istanbul that is being shown in more than 200 territories worldwide. Average audience is a longtime gold standard in the broadcasting industry. It includes in-home TV viewers, fans streaming the game plus watching in bars, restaurants and fan parks. The Champions League record is 184 million for the 2014 final when Real Madrid beat city rival Atlético Madrid.

