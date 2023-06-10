Correa’s 2nd career grand slam keys 7-run 8th, Twins beat Blue Jays 9-4

TORONTO (AP) — Carlos Correa hit his second career grand slam, Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach also homered and the Minnesota Twins scored seven runs in the eighth inning to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-4. Minnesota, which leads the AL Central with a 33-32 record, scored seven runs its previous five games. Newly promoted Eduoard Julien reached base three times and Donovan Solano had three hits as the Twins won for the 12th time in 16 games at Rogers Centre. Jorge López pitched a one-hit seventh as the Twins won their second straight after a five-game skid.

