Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks holds Giants hitless through 6 innings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs has not allowed a hit through six innings against the San Francisco Giants. Hendricks has faced one batter over the minimum and has thrown 45 of 68 pitches for strikes. The only Giants batter to reach base is Michael Conforto, who drew a five-pitch walk with one out in the second. Hendricks retired his next 14 batters. Center fielder Mike Tauchman helped by making a diving, backhand catch to rob Brandon Crawford of an extra-base hit near the warning track in the third.

