Dale Whitnell keeps lead at Scandinavian Mixed as Yannik Paul closes in

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Dale Whitnell will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the Scandinavian Mixed after Yannik Paul cut into his advantage. The 34-year-old Whitnell took a big step toward his first career win on the European tour when he shot an 11-under 61 Friday. He kept that advantage largely intact Saturday with a 70 to move to 19-under 197 overall despite carding his first bogey of the tournament on the second hole and then double bogeys on the ninth and 16th. Paul cut into Whitnell’s lead as he hit a 68 to move to 15 under for the tournament.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.