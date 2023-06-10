Earthquakes beat Philadelphia 2-1, snap Union’s 9-match unbeaten run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Miguel Trauco scored a second-half goal and the San Jose Earthquakes cooled off Philadelphia with a 2-1 victory, ending the Union’s nine-match unbeaten streak. Trauco, a defender, scored what proved to be the winner in the 57th minute, using an assist from Carlos Gruezo to find the net for the second time this season. Jeremy Ebobisse staked San Jose (7-5-5) to a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute. His seventh goal of the campaign came with an assist from Cade Cowell. Damion Lowe took a pass from Kai Wagner and scored the equalizer for Philadelphia (9-5-3) in the 17th minute.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.