Gutman, Wolff lead Atlanta United over DC United 3-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Andrew Gutman and Tyler Wolff scored second-half goals to lead Atlanta United to a 3-1 victory over D.C. United. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored his 10th goal of the season — putting him in a four-way tie for the league lead — when he used an assist from Miles Robinson in the 13th minute to give Atlanta United (7-4-7) the lead. DC United (6-7-5) pulled even in the 27th minute on a goal by Taxiarchis Fountas — his fourth of the campaign — with an assist from Chris Durkin. Atlanta United regained the lead four minutes into the second half on a goal by Gutman,

