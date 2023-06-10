Irvin wins in big league return, Orioles beat Royals 6-1, KC losing streak at 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cole Irvin earned his first victory with Baltimore, Gunnar Henderson and Adam Frazier homered and the Baltimore Orioles stretched the Kansas City Royals’ losing streak to five with a 6-1 victory. Baltimore has won three in a row for the first time since a May 19-21 sweep of Toronto. At 40-24, the Orioles are 16 games over .500, tied for a season high. Kansas City (18-46) has lost eight of nine and has the second-worst record on the majors, ahead of only Oakland.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.