Jean Segura helps Miami Marlins rally past Chicago White Sox for 5-1 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Jean Segura capped Miami’s five-run ninth inning with a two-run double, and the Marlins beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1. Miami left 12 runners on base and went 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position. But it salvaged a frustrating afternoon with its late rally, winning for the seventh time in eight games. Luis Arraez had two hits for the Marlins, raising his batting average to .402 in 60 games. Sandy Alcantara pitched seven innings of three-hit ball. Michael Kopech pitched five scoreless innings for Chicago, which dropped to 6-2 in June.

