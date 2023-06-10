Korneeva beats Perez Alarcon to win French Open girls’ title

PARIS (AP) — Third-seeded Alina Korneeva beat No. 6 Lucciana Perez Alarcon 7-6 (4), 6-3 to win the French Open girls’ title and follow up her success at the Australian Open earlier this year. The 15-year-old Russian player dropped only one set at the Grand Slam tournament as she became the first girl to win two major titles in a season since 2013 and the first girl to win the first two majors of the season since 1990. The 18-year-old Perez Alarcon was the first girl from Peru to reach a junior final. Later, Dino Prizmic of Croatia faced Juan Carlos Prado Angelo of Bolivia in the boys’ final.

