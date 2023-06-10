‘Le Monster’ takes on Le Mans in NASCAR takeover of iconic race

LE MANS, France (AP) — NASCAR’s entry for the 24 Hours of Le Mans at last got racing Saturday after NBA superstar LeBron James waved the French flag to start the most iconic sports car race in the world. NASCAR has a special entry in the centenary running of Le Mans as part of its celebration of its 75th season. The car is fielded by Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear and features seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. The effort has been very popular in Le Mans and the car has been dubbed “Le Monster” because of the growl of the V8 engine.

