Man City seeks 1st Champions League title, Inter Milan eyes upset

ISTANBUL (AP) — Manchester City is trying to win its first Champions League title. Inter Milan has lifted the trophy three times already. They square off in Istanbul in European club soccer’s biggest game. Pep Guardiola’s team has won the Premier League title and FA Cup this season. Inter stands in the way of City’s treble. The Serie A team has a more storied history in Europe, though this is its first final since winning in 2010. An estimated 450 million viewers are expected to watch from around the world. Among the VIPs at Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium will be Man City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It’s only the second game he’s attended since Abu Dhabi’s ruling family bought City in 2008.

