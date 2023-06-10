Man City star De Bruyne off inured after just 35 minutes of Champions League final

ISTANBUL (AP) — Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne had to be substituted with an injury during the first half of the Champions League final against Inter Milan, making it the second time in three seasons he’s had to come off early in the biggest club game in soccer. De Bruyne came off in the 36th minute when the score was 0-0. He was replaced by Phil Foden. The Belgium star sat on the ground after 30 minutes appearing to have hurt his right hamstring. He had a brief medical assessment and played on until signaling that he had to stop. The injury seemed to happen when De Bruyne had a right-foot shot on the Inter Milan goal. In 2021 he sustained facial injuries after 58 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

