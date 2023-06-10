Martinez, Miller lead Dodgers past Phillies 9-0 as Thomson ejected
By AARON BRACY
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rookie Bobby Miller won for the third time in four starts, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Philadelphia 9-0 after the ejection of Phillies manager Rob Thomson in a pitch clock flap. David Peralta homered, doubled and drove in a run for the Dodgers, who won for just the second time in seven games. Mookie Betts added a pair of hits and two RBIs. Miller (3-0) allowed three hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked three, lowering his ERA to 0.78.