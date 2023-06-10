Mets designate veteran pitcher Tommy Hunter in series of bullpen moves

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets designated for assignment veteran right-hander Tommy Hunter on Saturday in a series of roster moves involving the bullpen. The Mets also recalled left-hander Josh Walker and right-hander John Curtiss from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned lefty Zach Muckenhirn to the same club. Hunter pitched in 14 games for the Mets this season and had an 0-1 record and 6.85 ERA. The 36-year-old made his major league debut in 2008 with Texas and has pitched for seven teams in 16 seasons.

