Mets stop 7-game skid, beat Pirates 5-1 behind Canha’s 3 RBIs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets stopped a seven-game losing streak, their longest in four years, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 behind Mark Canha’s tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning and three RBIs. Kodai Senga (6-3) allowed an unearned run and two hits in seven inning with six strikeouts and four walks. David Robertson and Adam Ottavino finished a three-hitter. New York (31-34), which started the season with a record $355 million payroll, had given up 51 runs during the skid. Rookie Francisco Álvarez hit his 12th homer and Brandon Nimmo had two hits and a RBI.

