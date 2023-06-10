Panthers need another 3-1 series comeback, this one in the Cup final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — It can be done. Such will be the thinking for the Florida Panthers for the next couple days, as they now try to dig their way out of a 3-1 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. And they’ll think that for good reason — because they’ve already done it once. Here they go again. The Panthers rallied from a 3-1 series hole in Round 1 against the Boston Bruins, and now they’ll have to do it again in this matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. Game 5 is Tuesday in Las Vegas, with the hosts just win away from hoisting the Cup for the first time.

