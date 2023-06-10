Phillies’ Thomson ejected after pitch clock doesn’t reset for Nola

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected in the sixth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers for arguing when plate umpire Roberto Ortiz apparently wouldn’t reset the pitch clock after Aaron Nola requested a new baseball. While facing David Peralta with two outs, Nola took a return throw from catcher J.T. Realmuto, circled behind the mound and indicated to Ortiz that he wanted a new baseball and threw the one he had toward the Phillies dugout. Ortiz handed a ball to Realmuto but put both arms out to his side, and the pitch clock was not reset.

