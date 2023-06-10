Pulido powers Sporting KC to 4-1 victory over Austin

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alan Pulido scored a goal in each half and added an assist as Sporting Kansas City rolled to a 4-1 victory over Austin FC. Pulido staked Sporting KC (5-8-5) to a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the 19th minute. Robert Castellanos gave Sporting KC a two-goal lead just two minutes into the second half when he took passes from Pulido and Erik Thommy and scored for the first time this season. Pulido found the net for a second time 10 minutes later to push the advantage to 3-0.

