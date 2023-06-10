Skip to Content
Romelu Lukaku’s late miss caps tough-luck Champions League loss for Inter Milan

KTVZ
Published 3:38 PM

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

ISTANBUL (AP) — Inter Milan was left lamenting a late miss from a chance that would have tied the game in the Champions League final. The ball floated slowly across the Manchester City goalmouth in the 89th minute toward the head of towering striker Romelu Lukaku, who stooped slightly four yards out with half the goal open to aim for. But Lukaku’s header went almost straight at goalkeeper Ederson, whose left leg pushed it toward safety. It was that kind of final for Inter, which lost 1-0. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said “I’m still wondering how it’s possible that we didn’t score at the end.”

Associated Press

