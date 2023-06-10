Teofimo Lopez beats Josh Taylor by unanimous decision, wins 140-pound title

NEW YORK (AP) — Teofimo Lopez captured a title in a second weight class, beating formerly unbeaten Josh Taylor by unanimous decision to win the WBO’s junior welterweight belt. Lopez, the former lightweight champion, hadn’t looked sharp lately after moving up to 140 pounds. But he delivered a superb performance inside Madison Square Garden, with punches that were just quicker and stronger than the champion’s. Lopez (19-1) won by scores of 115-113 on two of the cards and 117-111 on the other, and he threw power shots throughout the final round in hopes of not even getting to the scorecards.

