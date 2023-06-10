Toronto in process of finalizing hiring of Darko Rajakovic, AP source says

The Toronto Raptors are in the process of finalizing a contract with Memphis assistant Darko Rajakovic to become the team’s next coach, a person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday. The team and Rajakovic entered into an agreement in principle for him to become the franchise’s 10th head coach on Saturday, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the final details are pending. ESPN first reported Rajakovic’s hiring.

