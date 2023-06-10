Toye sparks Montreal to 4-0 romp over Minnesota United

MONTREAL (AP) — Mason Toye scored his first two goals of the season — both unassisted — to spark CF Montreal to a 4-0 victory over Minnesota United. Montreal (7-9-1) became the fifth team in league history to post five straight shutouts at home, getting four saves from Jonathan Sirois to extend the club’s record. Montreal took the lead for good in the 7th minute on Toye’s first netter. Defender Zachary Brault-Guillard put Montreal up 2-0 six minutes later, taking a pass from Gabriele Corbo to score for the first time this season. Toye added his second goal in the 57th minute to make it 3-0 and defender Rudy Camacho capped the scoring in the 76th minute when he took a pass from Bryce Duke and scored for the first time this season.

