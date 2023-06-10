US Open in LA nearly afterthought with Saudi, PGA Tour deal
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The toughest test in golf takes on several meanings for this U.S. Open. Tough starts with the golf course. Los Angeles Country Club should be all of that. Tough also means traffic. Imagine a U.S. Open on the edges of Beverly Hills between Sunset and Wilshire boulevards. And it’s been tough on the USGA. It’s premier championship is being overshadowed by the shocking deal that puts the PGA Tour in a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund. No one is sure what this ultimately means for LIV Golf. And there are more hard feelings than at the previous two majors.