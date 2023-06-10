Where, when and how Novak Djokovic won each of his 22 Grand Slam titles

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic will be trying to set the record for the most Grand Slam singles trophies won by a man when he goes for what would be No. 23 against Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. Djokovic enters that match with 22, tied with Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer, who announced his retirement last year, is next with 20. Among women, Margaret Court leads the way with 24, some earned during the sport’s amateur era, while Serena Williams finished her career last season with 23, the most in the Open era.

