White and Morgan each hit 2 HRs, Skenes has 9 Ks; LSU beats Kentucky in Game 1 of super regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tommy White and Tre’ Morgan each hit two of LSU’s six home runs, Paul Skenes allowed just four hits and a walk over 7 2/3 scoreless innings and the Tigers beat Kentucky 14-0 at the Baton Rouge Super Regional. The game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. local time, but was delayed approximately 7 1/2 hours due to inclement weather. LSU can clinch a berth in the College World Series with a win in Game 2 of the best-of-3 super regional. Nolan McCarthy led off the sixth inning with a double — the last of just two times Kentucky had a runner in scoring position — and advanced to third on a groundout before Skenes had back-to-back strikeouts to preserve the shutout.

