Yanks broadcaster John Sterling hit by foul ball, continues commentary

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling was hit by a foul ball by Justin Turner in the ninth inning of New York’s 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox and continued his commentary. Sterling said on the air: “Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me, I didn’t know it was coming back that far. Seconds later, he added: “So once again, it’ll be a 3-2.” Sterling, 84, returned to the booth Tuesday after missing 23 games. He came down with bronchitis after missing two games to attend the college graduation of his triplets.

