Andy Murray wins Surbiton final to set age record ahead of Wimbledon

Published 12:46 PM

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray enjoyed what he called his “perfect start to the grass season” as the three-time Grand Slam champion stepped up preparations for Wimbledon in style. The 36-year-old Murray became the oldest grass-court champion at an ATP Challenger Tour event. He beat Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 in the men’s final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy on Sunday to earn a seeded position at Wimbledon next month. Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass. Wimbledon begins on July 3.

