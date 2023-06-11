Bieber goes 7 strong innings, Giménez homers as Guardians blank Astros 5-0 in series finale

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber had his most dominant start this season, striking out nine over seven scoreless innings and Andrés Giménez homered, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-0 win over the Houston Astros. Bieber gave up just three hits, walked two and was in command from the outset. The right-hander came in with just eight strikeouts combined in his previous three starts, before matching his season-high set against Detroit on May 9. Giménez hit a two-run homer in the second inning off Brandon Bielak and Josh Bell added a solo shot in the fourth as the Guardians, who have won six of eight, took a series from Houston for the first time since 2017.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.