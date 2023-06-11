Skip to Content
Biggio HR helps Blue Jays overcome 5-run deficit, beat Twins 7-6, avoid sweep

By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6 and avoid a three-game sweep. Biggio’s fifth homer of the season came off Emilio Pagán, who began the eighth by giving up singles to Alejandro Kirk and Santiago Espinal. Matt Chapman added a two-run homer and had three RBIs for the Blue Jays, who are 8-3 in June. Nate Pearson (4-0) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings, and Jordan Romano worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his 18th save in 21 chances, striking out Trevor Larnach to strand pinch runner Willi Castro at third base.

