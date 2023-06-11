Counsell missing Brewers’ game Sunday to attend son’s high school graduation

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell missed a game against the Oakland Athletics to attend his son’s high school graduation. Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy will manage in Counsell’s place. Murphy posted a 42-54 record as the San Diego Padres’ interim manager for the final 96 games of the 2015 season after Bud Black was fired. Jack Counsell is graduating from Whitefish Bay (Wisconsin) High School. Counsell will play college baseball at Michigan next year.

