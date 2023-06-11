Dale Whitnell holds nerve to win Scandinavian Mixed
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Dale Whitnell has held his nerve to win the Scandinavian Mixed event for his first career win on the European tour. The 34-year-old English player shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to finish at 21-under 267 overall. That was three shots clear of American Sean Crocker in second place. Crocker finished with a 7-under 65 to cut the lead to two with two to play but Whitnell birdied the 17th to ease the pressure and see out the win.