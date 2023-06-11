De La Cruz flashes speed, sparks Reds over Cardinals 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Elly De La Cruz flashed his speed, getting two hits, reaching base four times and scoring the go-ahead run with a headfirst slide on an eighth-inning grounder to spark the Cincinnati Reds over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3. De La Cruz beat out an infield single in the first inning, tied the score 2-2 with an RBI single in the third and and scored on Tyler Stephenson’s single to tie the score 3-3. Then in the eighth, De La Cruz scored on Stephenson’s grounder.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.