Diamondbacks score 4 in 9th, beat Tigers for 5th straight win, Detroit’s 9th loss in row

DETROIT (AP) — Christian Walker hit a go-ahead double with two outs in a four-run ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Detroit 7-5 for a three-game sweep that extended the Tigers’ losing streak to nine games. Detroit led 5-2 in the eighth before Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s RBI grounder. Carroll hit an RBI single in the ninth, and Walker hit an RBI double, with the go-ahead run scoring on left fielder Kerry Carpenter’s error. Geraldo Perdomo followed with a run-scoring single.

