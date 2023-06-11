Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence

LE MANS, France (AP) — Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world. Ferrari last competed at Le Mans in 1973 and returned to Circuit de la Sarthe this year as part of a new hyperclass category that features hybrid technology. The hyperclass came from a convergence that both allowed competitors from the United States’ sports car series, IMSA, to compete at Le Mans and created a platform for automakers to flock back to Le Mans to showcase their technology. Ferrari developed its two-car program over several years and ended a five-year winning streak by Toyota Gazoo.

