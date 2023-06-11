French Open tournament director Mauresmo quizzed on lack of night sessions for women

PARIS (AP) — Scheduling more night sessions for women is proving a tough issue to resolve for French Open tournament director Amélie Mauresmo. She was asked at her tournament-ending news conference Sunday if she was comfortable with the equality in the scheduling at Roland Garros this year. She responded to say “I’m comfortable with the scheduling on the day, but yes, we can do better on the night matches.” Mauresmo was also asked about comments made by American Jessica Pegula, who lamented the lack of women’s matches in the night sessions in an online column. Mauresmo replied “I hear that she’s disappointed with that.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.