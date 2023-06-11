Griner, Cunningham lead fourth-quarter rally, Mercury defeat Fever 85-82

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 29 points, Sophie Cunningham scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Indiana Fever 85-82. Indiana built a 67-59 lead entering the fourth quarter before Cunningham hit two 3-pointers to spark a game-tying 8-0 run. NaLyssa Smith scored five straight points for Indiana and the Fever led 77-72 near the five-minute mark, but Griner, Cunningham and Sug Sutton all scored in close to put Phoenix ahead by one. The score was tied at 80 before Griner scored again and Cunningham hit a 3-pointer for an 85-80 lead with 50 seconds remaining.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.