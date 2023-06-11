Henderson homers as Orioles complete sweep of Royals, 11-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson homered for the second consecutive day, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated Kansas City 11-3 to complete a three-game sweep and extend the Royals’ losing streak to six. Starter Kyle Gibson earned his fourth consecutive victory for Baltimore, while Ryan O’Hearn homered as part of a three-hit day. The Orioles have won four in a row for the first time since May 9-13 and are 17 games over .500 for the first time since July 26, 2016. Salvador Perez homered for Kansas City, which has dropped nine of 10. The Royals have the second-worst record in the majors, ahead of only Oakland, and have scored eight runs in their last five games.

