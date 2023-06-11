Hernández lifts Red Sox over Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings to take series

NEW YORK (AP) — Kiké Hernández hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-2 with the help of a late error by second baseman Gleyber Torres. Justin Turner homered and Brayan Bello allowed three hits in seven efficient innings for the Red Sox, matching his career high. Last-place Boston took two of three low-scoring games at Yankee Stadium in the first series this season between the longtime rivals. Jose Trevino’s early two-run single that took a lucky bounce off second base was one of only three hits for the Yankees and all the offense they could muster. Chris Martin worked a hitless inning for his 10th career save and first for the Red Sox.

