Lynx erase 11-point 4th-quarter deficit to beat Sparks after honoring Sylvia Fowles

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Minnesota rallied from a late 11-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 91-86 on the day the Lynx honored Sylvia Fowles by retiring her No. 34 jersey. A deep 3-pointer by Lexie Brown gave the Sparks an 83-72 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left before a 3-pointer by Minnesota’s Rachel Banham started the game-winning rally. A 3-pointer by Bridget Carleton gave the Lynx an 84-83 lead and she added another 3-pointer for a four-point Lynx lead. Jordin Canada missed a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left and the Sparks were forced to foul. Tiffany Mitchell made two free throws, Nneka Ogwumike hit a 3-pointer for L.A., and Mitchell hit two more free throws to wrap up the scoring.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.