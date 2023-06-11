McClanahan becomes majors’ 1st 10-game winner, Rays beat Rangers 7-3 to take 2 of 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan became the majors first 10-game winner and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 7-3, taking two of three games in a match up of the teams with best records in baseball. McClanahan (10-1) allowed three runs, all in the third inning, and four hits over seven innings. The left-hander retired his final 15 batters. Wander Franco homered as Tampa Bay (48-20) improved to 31-7 at home. Robbie Grossman homered for the Rangers (41-23), who have lost three of four.

