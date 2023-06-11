NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports celebrate finishing 24 Hours of Le Mans

LE MANS, France (AP) — NASCAR celebrated at the 24 Hours of Le Mans when its Garage 56 entry fielded by Hendrick Motorsports completed the iconic endurance race. The entry wasn’t eligible to beat any other cars in the race in France, but the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro was such a stellar entry that it actually had a chance to beat the entire 21-car GTE AM class. Two late mechanical problems took it out of contention for that. The car driven by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller finished 39th overall. It was 10th in the GT class.

